Two British men have gone missing in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

The families of both the UK nationals are being supported after they disappeared, according to a statement released on Monday. The government has not confirmed details however Ukrainian police have said they have gone missing in Donestsk, one of four eastern regions that have been annexed by Russia.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.”

Ukranian Police said the men, aged 28 and 48, who were volunteers, were last seen on Friday heading to the town of Soledar, the BBC reported, where fighting has intensified in recent days. The Russian mercenaries, the Wagner Group, have reportedly been attacking the Bakhmut area in the annexed Donbas region, with Ukraine strengthening theirforces.

A number of Brits who have gone over to fight or volunteer in the war have been captured by Russia and put on trial. Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin were captured by Russia while fighting in Mariupol, and initially sentenced to death before being released in a prisoner swap.

Mr Aslin said he thought he wouldn’t get out alive. His battalion ran out of food and ammunition during the siege of Mariupol in April, with the fighter phoning his mother and Ukrainian girlfriend before they surrendered to say: “No matter what, I will see you again.”

