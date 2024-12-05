Undercover police will be at Stratford in Warwickshire this Christmas as part of a national operation.

Warwickshire Police has confirmed that a national operation will be running Stratford-upon-Avon this festive season. Code-named Project Servator, it will see extra police officers deployed to the town.

It will see officers who are specially-trained to spot tell-tale signs of potential incidents, including terrorism. Warwickshire Police has said that residents and visitors to the town will see highly visible uniformed police officers and other specialist resources 'pop up at unpredictable times' and engage with the public. There will also be plain clothed officers deployed to the town centre.

Project Servator has already been in operation in the town centre in the summer. Its aim is to bring together residents to businesses to share any intelligence, concerns or things that 'don't feel right' to the police.

The operation was in action last month when part of the town centre was cordoned off. It followed concerns raised by a member of the public about seeing 'something suspicious' in a bush.

Fortunately, it was a false alarm. But Superintendent Darren Webster, head of operations at Warwickshire Police, explained that anyone who sees anything suspicious should report it as it will 'not be wasting their time'.

He said: "Stratford is one of the top tourist destinations in the country and has lots of fantastic events running over Christmas. I’d like to reassure people that Project Servator in not being run based on intelligence of an increased threat to Warwickshire. The national terror threat level remains at ‘substantial’, and this is part of ensuring people living and visiting Stratford feel safe.

“With a policing presence at events across the county over Christmas we’ll have officers on hand to respond quickly to any concerns you have. So, if something doesn’t look right, please let us know. We’ll quickly be able to respond. You will never be wasting our time.”