Families and visitors have slammed Manchester’s Christmas Market calling it “overpriced” and urging people to avoid going there.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many families shared on TripAdvisor that they left the Christmas Market in Manchester earlier than planned due to it being a “disappointment”. One visitor, Jason, wrote: "Utter rubbish only stalls selling food or drink. Next to nothing in the way of gifts, definitely save your money and go elsewhere."

Another review added: "This is the perfect place to go if you've recently come into a large inheritance and it's burning a hole in your pocket. Either that or you've re-mortgaged your house. Everything is overpriced most things you could buy on Temu for a fraction of the price. Walk down the awful market street where your greeted with religious wailing as you navigate the pickpockets and stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The icing on the cake is an area in spice gardens where you can sit at filthy tables drinking watered down mulled wine you've paid for with your first born. My advice would be to go to Chester or York much nicer."

Families and visitors have slammed Manchester’s Christmas Market calling it “overpriced” and urging people to avoid going there. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The market s one of the most high profile and largest in the UK - sprawling across much of the city centre as it does. However, another visitor, Fiona said it is "just like a massive outdoor food hall with a few stalls selling small gifts”.

She added: "Manchester needs to step up or give up. There are so many better Christmas markets to go to”.

First-time visitor Lee also shared: "I was expecting great things. Sadly Manchester didn't fulfil. There were wooden huts mainly serving overpriced food and drink, didn't see much Xmas things for sale, no Christmas music and hardly any festive decorations around the place. My advice would be don't bother going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A user posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the market is a “massive no” for them due to the pricing. The user wrote: “My friend went to Manchester Christmas Market over the weekend. £19 for two mulled wines... that's absolutely insane. It's a massive no from me”.