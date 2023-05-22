Union protest against ‘draconian’ law on minimum service levels during strikes

A protest is taking place on Monday against the government’s controversial legislation on minimum service levels during strikes, which has been branded as “undemocratic” and “unworkable”.

Unions warn the Bill, which mandates some form of minimum service level in health, the fire service, education, border security, transport and nuclear decommissioning, could lead to workers being sacked for legally voting to take industrial action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The law would allow employers to give staff a ‘work notice’ which would identify those who are required to work. Workers who fail to comply with this notice can be fired and unions can be sued.

The TUC slammed the Bill as “undemocratic” and “unworkable” (Photo: Getty Images)

Union leaders involved in the current wave of strikes will speak at the event in Parliament Square and will criticise the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill as it returns to Parliament for MPs to discuss amendments put forward by the Lords.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) says that the right to strike of one in five workers is under threat, as the Bill means that when workers lawfully vote to strike they could be forced to attend work and be sacked if they do not comply.

The union says MPs have been given few details on how minimum service levels will actually operate, adding that the legislation has faced a “barrage” of criticism, including from employer groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak told the PA news agency that Conservative MPs should “vote with their conscience” and oppose the Bill, and warned that industrial relations could be worsened by the legislation, which could prolong strikes.

He said: “Do MPs really want to see teachers, nurses or railway workers sacked for taking lawful industrial action? This draconian legislation is a step too far.

“It’s undemocratic, unworkable and if it gets onto the statute book very likely unlawful, and it will poison industrial relations and exacerbate disputes rather than help resolve them. It’s no surprise that politicians, employers and rights groups are queuing to condemn this spiteful Bill.”

Mr Nowak said the TUC will explore “every possibility” of mounting a legal challenge to the legislation when it becomes law to “protect the right to strike”. He also warned of a “huge reaction” if and when the first worker is sacked under the legislation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The House of Lords has put forward several amendments to the Bill, including ensuring that failure to comply with a so-called work notice under the legislation was not a breach of contract, so a worker could not be sacked. The Lords also want an amendment that unions do not have any responsibility or obligation to ensure their members comply with a work notice.

Speakers at the protest will include Mr Nowak and Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, which has been embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions for months.

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack said: “The UK already has the most restrictive anti-union laws in the developed world and the result of this is that we have suffered from falling wages and sharper exploitation.

“An inspiring wave of resistance has swept the country in the past year, but instead of negotiating with workers, this government of millionaires is seeking to have key workers sacked and victimised. They want to drive wages down even further so their big business backers can cash in.

Advertisement

Advertisement