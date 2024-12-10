University of Greenwich: Man injured after four sprayed with unknown substance at Avery Hill campus

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

10th Dec 2024, 2:58pm
Four people were sprayed with an unknown substance at the University of Greenwich.

Police responded to reports shortly after midnight of an assault in which a man was attacked and sprayed with an unidentified liquid at the university’s Avery Hill campus in London.

Most Popular

Upon arrival, emergency services discovered a man with head injuries. Police later found three other individuals who had also been sprayed with the non-toxic substance. None of the victims are believed to have sustained life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Four people were sprayed with an unknown substance at the University of Greenwich.placeholder image
Four people were sprayed with an unknown substance at the University of Greenwich. | Google Maps

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no arrests have been made and that urgent inquiries are ongoing. A crime scene remains in place as investigations continue.

A spokesperson for the University of Greenwich said: "Following a police incident in front of our Avery Hill campus overnight, the main entrance is currently closed, although the rest of the campus is open as usual. Staff, students, and visitors will be directed to an alternative entrance by stewards upon arrival. There may be some delays to the campus bus service as a result. We will keep you updated this morning to advise when the main entrance is reopened."

Related topics:PolicePeopleEmergency servicesSpokesman
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice