University of Greenwich: Man injured after four sprayed with unknown substance at Avery Hill campus
Police responded to reports shortly after midnight of an assault in which a man was attacked and sprayed with an unidentified liquid at the university’s Avery Hill campus in London.
Upon arrival, emergency services discovered a man with head injuries. Police later found three other individuals who had also been sprayed with the non-toxic substance. None of the victims are believed to have sustained life-changing or life-threatening injuries.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no arrests have been made and that urgent inquiries are ongoing. A crime scene remains in place as investigations continue.
A spokesperson for the University of Greenwich said: "Following a police incident in front of our Avery Hill campus overnight, the main entrance is currently closed, although the rest of the campus is open as usual. Staff, students, and visitors will be directed to an alternative entrance by stewards upon arrival. There may be some delays to the campus bus service as a result. We will keep you updated this morning to advise when the main entrance is reopened."