Amie Gray, 34, was killed on Bournemouth beach on May 24, with her friend Leanne Miles also seriously hurt.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, south London, is on trial charged with the murder of Ms Gray and the attempted murder of Ms Miles. Ms Gray who was stabbed to death this summer begged her attacker to stop by telling him she had children, a court has heard.

Criminology student Saadi, 20, denies taking part in the "savage and random" attack, which took place at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade. Prosecutor Sarah Jones KC told Winchester Crown Court that Ms Gray and Ms Miles had been chatting next to a fire to keep warm on the Dorset beach under a full moon when they were targeted by Saadi.

The court heard that Ms Miles said: "I ran to the top of the promenade, and I could hear Amie saying, 'get off me'. I couldn't see her because she was down by the beach where it was dark. I think the guy must have chased back up to the promenade. I couldn't see anybody, there wasn't, there was nobody around.

"And he came back on to me, and he was continuously stabbing me, and I told him to stop. I kept turning my back to him, so all my injuries are on one side of my back."

She also said: "I didn't want to look at him. I couldn't look at him. And I told him, I said, 'please stop'. I said, 'please stop, I've got children'. And then I think that's when he started to go, he walked away." A recording of a 999 call made by Ms Miles was played to the jury during which she was heard to be crying in pain.

The 39-year-old tells the operator: "I have been stabbed loads of times. Oh my god I am getting dizzy, please hurry up, please hurry up."

Saadi researched methods of murder before the attack, the prosecution said. Ms Jones said that while the defendant was studying for a degree in criminology at Greenwich, he asked his lecturers a series of questions about defences for murder which led one of them to ask him: "You're not planning a murder are you?".

She said: "Nasen Saadi, as he walked along that promenade and thought about the culmination of a plan he had worked on for who knows how long but which he had spent the last couple of nights walking through and researching. Nothing fine or glorious in his plans I'm afraid, nothing of self-improvement or to benefit anyone else.

"This defendant seems to have wanted to know what it would be like to take life, perhaps he wanted to know what it would be like to make women feel afraid, perhaps he thought it would make him feel powerful, make him interesting to others. Perhaps he just couldn't bear to see people engaged in a happy normal social interaction and he decided to lash out, to hurt, to butcher."

She added: "With purpose, slowly, stealthily and quietly, when he thought no-one would observe him, he hovered at the edges of the promenade, then stepped on to the sand, and walked directly towards the two women with a knife in his hand. In an act horrifying in its savagery and in its randomness he stabbed them both multiple times, chasing after them as they tried to escape or divert him from the other and he continued his attack.

"He left them on the sand to bleed to death whilst he moved away and tried to disappear back into the shadows, away from the glare of the streetlights or the moonlight and back into anonymity. He got rid of his weapon. He changed his clothes and shoes and got rid of them."

Ms Jones said that Saadi also did online research about knives which he then bought, and also looked at the murder of Brianna Ghey and her killers. She added: "In March he researched 'why is it harder for a killer to be caught if he does it in another town', the merits of one weapon over another - swords or daggers over knives or 'which is the deadliest knife'."

Ms Jones said that Saadi also researched Bournemouth beach and how many people visited, and whether it was open at night as well as about which hotels accepted cash payment and did not have CCTV cameras. Ms Jones said that the defendant booked a stay at a Travelodge hotel from May 21 but also the nearby Silver How Guest house which he booked into on the 23rd.

She added that the previous evening, May 22, Saadi had gone to see the movie The Strangers - Chapter 1 and describing the plot, she said: "The male and female leads are both stabbed - the male dies and the female survives. It suggests doesn't it, that the defendant gravitated to what he likes to watch or sought inspiration or encouragement from what he saw." Saadi, who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide his mobile phone code to police, denies the charges and the trial continues.