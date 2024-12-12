A woman has issued an urgent plea on GoFundMe to help save 30 dogs who are about to become homeless - or worst case scenario, “euthanised”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Clarke runs Chadkirk Dog Sanctuary in Stockport and has to vacate her kennels by December 31. She is calling on landowners with existing kennels, or those with suitable stables where kennels could be built, preferably in Wales or along the England–Wales border, to get in touch.

The fundraiser is aiming to raise £75,000 to help find a new place for the sanctuary and so far it has raised over £58,000. The page on GoFundMe reads that Ali has “a heart of gold and has taken in dogs with behavioural problems” and the dogs “that no one want.”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “She has spent months searching for new premises with no luck and she now needs a ‘Christmas miracle’. The sanctuary has over 30 dog. Many of these - 17 - are classed as ‘unrehomable’ and the unthinkable will have to happen if a new place for the sanctuary can't be found in time.

A woman has issued an urgent plea on GoFundMe to help save 30 dogs who are about to become homeless - or worst case scenario, “euthanised”. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

“Some of Ali’s dogs come from an abusive or neglectful background and will only accept her. For example, Trigger won’t let anyone get near him to put a lead on him. He’s so shut down it’s taken Ali six months to get him to take a treat off her. Previously, he had been living in hell.

“For Ali, who has rescued for 10 years, dogs are her life and she just can't let them down. This is breaking her heart. She gets up at 4am every day to walk the dogs and doesn't stop until 9pm at night.”

The page adds: “Ali knows she will get abuse for even saying she may have to euthanise them. But she says the reality is that at a lot of other 'sanctuaries' they will be spending almost 24/7 in kennels and that's no life for them. She has been praised by fellow animal rescuers for taking in difficult dogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niz Khan, who runs Animal Adoption International, said: “The dogs have such a good life with her. They really thrive under her care.

“She has one of my dogs, a corgi cross called Michael, who is so lovely, but he’s been traumatised, I believe from a noose-type catchpole in Romania, and he bit me. But with Ali he hasn’t bitten in four years and he’s a happy dog there.”