Millions across the country are marking VE Day with celebrations, including a spectacular live concert taking place in London tonight.

Thursday, May 8 2025 marks 80 years since victory was declared in Europe and World War Two drew to a close. The momentous occasion is being celebrated and marked with huge events across the country.

A two-minute silence will be held at midday, while a service will be held at Westminster Abbey to coincide with the moment of remembrance. A special concert will be held in London tonight to top off the celebrations - here’s everything you need to know about the event:

VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember concert will be held in London on Thursday, May 8. | BBC

When is the VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember concert?

The VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember concert will take place at 8pm on Thursday, May 8. The show is set to be presented by BBC Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball live from Horse Guard Parade in London.

Ahead of the event, she said: “I’m truly honoured to play a small role in the celebrations of such a momentous occasion. My dear Dad Johnny Ball was 6 years old on VE Day, his memories of that time are incredible.

“Our great grandparents, and grandparents, our families, our nation went through so much. The bravery and sacrifices of so many for our freedom, we must always remember and this will be a very special night with some magnificent performances.”

Who is performing at VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember concert?

The star-studded event will see performances from musicians, actors, and performers take to the stage to put on a show as part of the VE Day 80th anniversary tributes. Joined by a live orchestra, the stars will be performing wartime hits such as ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleur East will open the show joined by Strictly Come Dancing stars Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Lauren Oakley, and Kai Widdrington in what has been promised to be a “spectacular opening to the concert”.

Other musical performers on the night will include:

Samantha Barks

John Newman

Victor Ray

Freya Ridings

Keala Settle & Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Calum Scott

The Darkness

Toploader

Tom Walker

Sir Willard White

There will be appearances made by Dame Joan Collins, Dames Mary Berry and Dame Sheila Hancock, as well as a reenactment of Winston Churchill’s iconic wartime speech made by Succession star Brian Cox.

There will also be a special nostalgia-filled recreation of legendary BBC sitcom Dad’s Army live on stage. Taking part is Kevin Eldon, Iain Glen, Nigel Havers, Sir Derek Jacobi, Larry Lamb, Alex Macqueen, and Daniel Mays.

Veterans and wartime heroes will be sharing their experiences throughout the evening, reflecting on what VE Day means to them.

The concert will be screened live on BBC One and BBC iPLayer at 8pm on Thursday, May 8.