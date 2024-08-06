Police have issued a warning against attending a protest planned for West Bridgford on Wednesday, after it was revealed an address being circulated online belongs to an elderly and vulnerable individual, not an immigration business as claimed.

The address, which was mistakenly associated with East Midlands Immigration Services, has been shared across social media platforms as a potential protest site. However, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that the location has "no links whatsoever" to any immigration-related business. Officers who visited the residence said it is the home of an elderly person who has no connection to the targeted firm.

The police statement said: “We would strongly advise that those wishing to attend any protest in this location refrain from doing so as this is an elderly person’s home address. Thank you.”

The warning comes amid heightened concerns for the safety of immigration law specialists and advice agencies nationwide. Staff and solicitors have expressed fears about going to work during what is being described as "one of the worst" periods of violent disorder in the last decade.

Riot police push back protesters outside a hotel in Rotherham yesterday (Sunday). (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Several businesses have reported that their addresses have been circulated online as potential targets for upcoming protests, leading some staff members to work from home and prompting police and fire officers to assess the security of these premises. This includes ensuring CCTV cameras and smoke alarms are functioning properly.

One office manager at an immigration advisory service, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his anxiety over the situation with PA, saying: “Around this area, all of the shops that are next to us – they’re very scared as well. Offices and restaurants – they’re very scared and upset.”

Another solicitor, whose family firm handles immigration cases, voiced concerns about the impact on their vulnerable clients. "For us, we’re mostly concerned about our clients because our clients come from war-torn countries – if we’re not in the office, we can’t provide the service they need. There’s only so much we can do from home," he explained.

An anti-migration protester brandishes a flare during a riot outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Staff at another immigration service provider have taken precautions by entering and leaving their office together to avoid being alone in the building. Despite this, they will also be working from home on Wednesday due to ongoing threats. “You don’t really know what can happen – you get a bit paranoid,” one employee said, reflecting on the anxiety caused by the threats.

In response to the rising tensions, some businesses have removed their office addresses from their websites, though this has not completely alleviated concerns. An immigration solicitor, whose office was also listed as a target, explained that while they have removed one address, their staff at other locations remain worried. “Our staff are scared in other addresses as well because all our addresses are on our website… it’s affecting us financially, emotionally.”

Mark Goldring, director of Asylum Welcome in Oxford, expressed his deep concern over the recent events and threats made towards the registered charity. While the organisation hopes to continue with its planned events later in the week, they are prepared to cancel or "step down" if violence escalates.

The riot in Southport took place just hours after a peaceful vigil in memory of the three little girls stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift dance party

Goldring noted that the recent wave of disorder has already had a noticeable effect on client attendance at events and activities. "We had a football evening for young people, mostly young men, and attendance fell off from 25 to half a dozen," he said, attributing the drop to the broader climate of fear and unrest rather than specific threats.

As a precaution, Asylum Welcome plans to close well ahead of any potential protests, especially given that many staff members are refugees themselves, making the situation particularly distressing.

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to "ramp up criminal justice" in response to the unrest, which saw rioters storm hotels housing asylum seekers over the weekend. The Prime Minister is set to chair another emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening, involving ministers and police chiefs, to address the ongoing situation.

Police sources have reported that over 400 individuals have been arrested in connection with the disorder, with numbers expected to rise. As a result, various institutions, including GP surgeries in north-east London and Essex County Cricket Club, have taken precautionary measures, such as early closures and event postponements.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine of the Metropolitan Police issued a stern warning, saying: “This country is faced with one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade. This is a national critical incident and we will do everything in our power to protect London and its communities.”

Valentine condemned the "racist, thuggish, and criminal behaviour" seen across the country, affirming that the police will use "every power, tactic, and tool available" to prevent further disorder.