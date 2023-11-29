Areas of Wales' first World Heritage Site - Caernarfon Castle - can now be accessed for the first time in centuries

A £5 million conservation and development project has granted visitors access to areas of the medieval gatehouse at Caernarfon Castle (Buttress)

Certain areas of a UK castle that dates back more than 700 years can finally be accessed by the public again. The historic Caernarfon Castle has undergone a conservation project at its medieval gatehouse meaning visitors can access the area for the first time in centuries.

King Edward I of England replaced the original motte-and-bailey castle with the current stone structure in 1283 and thanks to a £5 million conservation and development project, the castle's status as a lasting monument of Welsh history is protected.

Situated on the banks of the River Seiont in northwest Wales, the renowned Caernarfon Castle forms part of the fabric of Welsh history and was given World Heritage Site status in 1986 – Wales’ first.

The project has seen the installation of a rooftop deck, new flooring in the gatehouse towers and the fitting of a lift that allows access to areas of the upper battlements.

Refurbishment works at Caernarfon Castle (Buttress)

Lucy Ashcroft, senior architect at Buttress and lead architect on the project said: “We worked closely with Cadw, the historic environment service of the Welsh Government, who invested a huge amount of money to ensure that the castle is welcoming and accessible and continues to make a valuable contribution to the economy of the surrounding area.

Buttress Architects led the project and enlisted Accoya Wood to craft the new viewing deck and seating areas. The wood has similar tones to the castle’s original masonry and will, in time, have a weathered effect, tying in with the overall look and feel of the castle.

Aiming to shine a light on the castle’s rich history, and also add a new contemporary layer to the story, the architectural interventions have been designed to seamlessly fit in with the castle’s aesthetics. The choice of materials was an essential consideration in this.

These new seating areas have been created to be physically separate from the castle walls. The idea is to ensure that the interventions have minimal impact on the castle’s existing structure and can be easily removed.

Lucy Ashcroft added: “One of the greatest things about this project is that it's not a single piece of architectural design; it's a collection of interventions that create experiences and improves the facilities for all visitors within the King's Gate. We’ve achieved this by ensuring our interventions slot into the castle’s story, in a contemporary way, with the castle acting as the main character.

“Choosing the right materials to carry this off was essential. We wanted to create something that would complement the existing structure, both aesthetically and functionally. Accoya is incredibly durable and requires little maintenance, so staff can focus on delivering an enjoyable guest experience, rather than worrying about maintenance work. On top of this, the colour and the weathering effect of Accoya complements the original features of the castle perfectly, while adding a modern twist.”

