The government has announced new measures to crack down on water companies failing their customers.

Under new plans, announced today (Monday 12 August), households and businesses will be entitled to higher compensation rates from water companies, and in a wider range of circumstances when basic water services are hit. The new proposals set out by Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed, will double the amount of reimbursement that customers are legally entitled to when key standards are not met by water companies.

Subject to an eight-week consultation, government proposals will double payments for all existing standards and will more than double the payments for certain highly disruptive incidents, such as failing to provide notice of supply interruptions and missing arranged appointments with customers. The government will also expand the list of circumstances that can trigger compensation, including automatic payments for boil notices when drinking water standards drop, or when water companies fail to conduct meter readings or installations as promised.

A boil notice means you must boil your water before you drink it, cook with it, or brush your teeth. The changes would mean that recent outages in Brixham and Bramley earlier this year would have automatically led to compensation for all customers, where there was no entitlement before.

Mr Reed said: “Our water industry is broken. After years of failure, households and businesses have been let down by water companies time and time again.

“The new government will clean up the water industry and turn the tide on the destruction of our waterways ensuring water companies protect the interests of their customers and the environment.” The standards, outlined in the Guaranteed Standards Scheme, set out a baseline for customer service in the water sector.

They include providing timely restoration of water supply following an interruption, responding to written complaints and managing the risk of sewer flooding. Levels of reimbursement for when these standards aren’t met have remained the same since 2000. It will put fair and transparent customer service at the heart of water company dealings when basic services are compromised.