Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Water UK has told Ofwat that its plans to cap water bill hikes at £19-a-year on average would “risk” efforts to decrease sewage discharges.

The water industry has warned that plans to cap water bills could create a “material risk” that suppliers may fail to raise enough cash to invest in stopping sewage leaks. Industry trade association Water UK said regulator Ofwat’s draft plans to limit the rise in household water bills to £19 a year on average will hold back firms’ ability to improve their services.

In a letter to Ofwat chief executive David Black on Wednesday (28 August), the group also warned that the bill cap will drive away investors needed for a multibillion-pound spending plan to bring Britain’s water infrastructure up to scratch. Water UK boss David Henderson wrote: “Ofwat’s approach would make it impossible for the water sector to attract the level of investment that it needs and will reduce the UK’s attractiveness to international investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stark warning comes on the deadline day for firms and other stakeholders to respond to Ofwat’s initial proposals, which determines the sector’s bill increases, spending plans and returns for investors over the five years to 2030. Ofwat proposed in its draft determination in July that water firms should be allowed to increase bills by a third less than they had requested on average.

Water UK has told Ofwat that its plans to cap water bill hikes at £19-a-year on average would “risk” efforts to decrease sewage discharges. (Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire) | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Water firms had put forward plans for increases averaging £144 over five years, although there were significant variations in price changes between suppliers. Ofwat said at the time that its scrutiny of companies’ cost proposals, to ensure they deliver efficiently, had led to a £16 billion reduction.

There has been mounting public and political fury at the amount of sewage dumped in UK waterways as firms continue to hand dividends to shareholders, and bonuses to executives. In response to the warning from the water industry, fierce sewage campaigner Feargal Sharkey posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Appears water companies not only dump humongous amounts of it into our environment they also talk it...”.

He has recently announced a new date for a sewage pollution protest named ‘March for Clean Water’. According to River Action, a UK-based environmental campaigning body committed to rescuing Britain's rivers, the protest is to “demand that our new government takes urgent action to address the UK’s alarming and dangerous water pollution crisis”. The March for Clean Water will take place on 26 October.