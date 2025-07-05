A man who hid the body of a woman he had murdered under his sofa has been jailed for almost 20 years.

Wayne Bond was seen with Beckii Simkin on street CCTV, and she had no injuries.

Two hours later further CCTV on the flats where Bond lived picked them up, and Beckii - who did not live there - was signed in. But she was not seen leaving and was never signed out.

Beckii Simkin, who was murdered by Wayne Bond in Stafford | Issued by Staffordshire Police

She was last seen on July 23 last year. Residents of the flats say they heard a woman screaming late on Thursday, July 25 and early on Friday, July 26

Bond went back to his flat at Eagle House, Stafford on Monday, July 29 and told a member of staff that a woman who had been staying in his room had died, claiming they had had a squabble.

Wayne Bond, who murdered Beckii Simkin in Stafford in July 2024 | Staffordshire Police

Beckii’s body was found wrapped in a blanket underneath an upturned sofa and she was pronounced dead by paramedics. Bond was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Gina Pope, of Staffordshire Police’s Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts remain with Beckii’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what happened. I hope the verdict will bring them some form of justice. Now Bond faces the consequences of his actions.

“I’d like to again thank Beckii’s family, friends and the staff and residents of Eagle House, where she died, who have supported the investigation throughout.”

Bond has been given a life sentence after being found guilty by a jury after a 10-day trial at Stafford Crown Court. He will serve a minimum term of 19 years and 27 days before he can apply for parole.