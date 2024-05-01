Whaley Bridge: Two men arrested after body found following burglary in Derbyshire village
Two men have been arrested after a body was found following reports of a burglary. Derbyshire Police said they were called to reports of a burglary at 1.20am at a property in Eccles Road, Whaley Bridge on Wednesday (May 1) and found a man with fatal injuries.
The force believe the death was connected to a “targeted incident” and one of those arrested was detained on suspicion of murder. The second suspect, who has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, was found with serious injuries nearby in the same road and taken to hospital.
Police scenes remain in place at two houses in Eccles Road and will remain in place for some time, the police added. Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby said: “This is an understandably concerning incident for this small rural community.
“However, while we are in the early stages of the investigation, we believe this is a targeted incident. Residents will see an increased police presence as inquiries continue and we will give further updates as soon as possible.
“In the meantime, I would ask that people limit speculation and allow officers to conduct their investigation unhindered. I would also urge anyone with any information that can assist us in this to contact us.” Anyone with information can contact the police using the reference 36 of 1 May.