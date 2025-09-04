Angela Rayner's £800,000 seaside flat in Hove, East Sussex, has been vandalised with graffiti calling her a "tax evader".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deputy PM is under fire after it was revealed she underpaid stamp duty when buying the home in Hove, East Sussex. Now, the property has been vandalised with graffiti, calling Rayner a "tax evader".

A white wall outside the home also has the word "b****" alongside a larger "tax evader!" spray. Across the road, construction chipboard has been adorned with graffiti saying: "Tax evader Rayner" and "Rayner tax avoidance".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is under fire after using £160,000 from a trust set up to care for her disabled son to buy a £800,000 seafront flat. The Deputy Prime Minister sold a 25 per cent share of her house in Ashton-under-Lyne to the trust for £162,500. She said on Wednesday that her son, who was born prematurely, had received an award in 2020 and that a trust was then set up to look after his interests.

Angela Rayner's £800,000 seaside flat in Hove, East Sussex, has been vandalised with graffiti calling her a "tax evader". (Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire) | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The Telegraph reports that the payout followed an 11-year legal battle waged between the Rayners and the hospital where her son was born. Sources suggested the NHS had paid compensation following difficulties during his birth and subsequent care in 2008. Final payments can take years to be made because of the lengthy process for assessing long-term damage.

It’s unclear how much money was paid out as part of the damages claim but it was clearly sufficient for the trust to buy Ms Rayner’s share at the end of January this year. She then used the money as a deposit on the flat in Hove that she purchased in May this year, on which she now has a £650,000 mortgage.

But she paid only £30,000 in stamp duty rather than £70,000 that should have been paid in tax when purchasing a second home. Ms Rayner, having previously insisted she had paid all appropriate tax, now accepts that is an error.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday she admitted she had made a “mistake” and referred herself to standards adviser Sir Laurie Magnus after receiving fresh legal advice that she was liable for the extra duty following headlines about the purchase. Sources close to Ms Rayner said she was given three separate pieces of legal advice before buying the flat in Hove at the centre of the row. They said a conveyancer and two experts in trust law had all suggested the amount of stamp duty she paid on the property was correct and she acted on the advice she was given at the time.

The Conservatives have written to HMRC calling for it to launch its own investigation on whether she tried to evade tax, with party chairman Kevin Hollinrake saying her explanation “cannot withstand scrutiny”. Ms Rayner said on the issue: “I have now been advised that although I did not own any other property at the time of the purchase, the application of complex deeming provisions which relate to my son’s trust gives rise to additional stamp duty liabilities. I acknowledge that due to my reliance on advice from lawyers which did not properly take account of these provisions, I did not pay the appropriate stamp duty at the time of the purchase. I am working with expert lawyers and with HMRC to resolve the matter and pay what is due.

“The arrangements I have set out reflect the reality that family life is rarely straightforward, particularly when dealing with disability, divorce, and the complexities of ensuring your children’s long term security. Every decision I have made has been guided by what I believe to be in my children’s best interests.

“I deeply regret the error that has been made. I am committed to resolving this matter fully and providing the transparency that public service demands. It is for that reason I have today referred myself to the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards, and will provide him with my fullest cooperation and access to all the information he requires.”