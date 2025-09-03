The Prime Minister is considering introducing new digital ID cards in a bid to crack down on small boats crossings, Downing Street has indicated.

But No 10 stopped short of saying whether it would consider introducing compulsory national identification cards. As Sir Keir Starmer faces pressure to empty asylum hotels of migrants, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman also said plans to house migrants in “modular buildings” and at old industrial sites are under discussion.

No 10 has previously downplayed the introduction of digital ID cards to deter Channel crossings, after prominent public figures including former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair made the case for the measure. Asked whether ministers were considering rolling out a compulsory national ID card, the PM’s spokesman said: “We’re willing to look at what works when it comes to tackling illegal migration, and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (Pat McFadden) referenced that over the weekend in terms of applications of digital ID to the immigration system.

“The point here is looking at what works, ensuring that we’re doing what we can to address some of the drivers of illegal migration, tackle those pull factors, ensure that we’re doing everything we can to crack down on illegal working. We’ve made significant progress when it comes to illegal working, surged arrests by 50%, but there’s more to do in this space.”

Digital ID cards - which a think-tank has suggested calling BritCards - would be smartphone apps proving a person's right to be in the country. Labour Together said they could include digital driving license and associated data, a proof of age feature, and healthcare records.

The Government has yet to put forward any solid proposals on whether the cards would be mandatory. But in its report submitted to No10 in the summer, Labour Together said they should be mandatory, universal and free of charge.

Supporters say it would bring a lot of useful information into one place, rather than having a heap of paperwork. And they argue it could be a massive help tackling illegal working and rogue landlords.

Backbench MPs Jake Richards and Adam Jogee said in June the ID cards would be a "full, country-wide effort" allowing people to prove their right to be here. Labour Together said in a report that a "mandatory, universal, national identity credential" can help the UK secure its borders.