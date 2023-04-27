Stone of Destiny will temporarily be returned to Westminster Abbey to be used in King Charles III’s coronation

The Stone of Destiny will return to England for the first time in more than a quarter of a century to play a key part in the coronation ceremony.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned during a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May. The monarch ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

Sir John Major returned the stone to Scotland in 1996, 700 years after it had first been taken from its homeland. It will be transported under tight security following a previous raid before being placed beneath the Coronation Chair at Westminster Abbey.

Charles III will be the latest royal to be crowned on the stone, having last been used during the coronation of his mother Elizabeth II in 1953. Measuring just 67cm in length, 24cm in width, and almost 27cm in height, it has played an outsize role in centuries of royal tradition.

But what is the Stone of Destiny? Here is all you need to know:

History and origin of Stone of Destiny

The stone has held a significant ceremonial role for centuries. It first entered the historical records in 1057 when Macbeth’s stepson Lulach was proclaimed King of Alba at Scone, and the stone is rumoured to have been used in this way since the fourth century.

The Stone of Destiny is also known as Stone of Scone and the Coronation Stone. It is a 125kg slab of pinkish sandstone but, despite its plain, battered look, it carries with it an enormous amount of symbolism, history and legend.

It was held at Scone from 841 AD when Kenneth MacAlpin brought the stone to the site. Archaeological surveys have discovered that the site of Scone has a site of significant prior even to the 9th century. Historic UK states that the Stone of Destiny’s name in Celtic is Lia Fail meaning “the speaking stone”.

The exact origin of the stone remains debated and not much is known for certain beyond its weight, dimensions and the type of rock which was likely quarried near Scone. The use of a special stone in the enthronement of kings appears to be a tradition of very long standing.

The Stone of Destiny in the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle. Or is it? (Picture: PA)

In 1296, the forces of Edward I seized the Stone of Destiny from Scone and moved it down to England, where it was kept for 700 years. Professor Ewen Cameron, Sir William Fraser professor of Scottish history at the University of Edinburgh, said of its initial removal: “Edward was making a statement about the status of Scotland. One chronicler stated that its removal to London was ‘in recognition of a kingdom surrendered and conquered’.”

Edward I placed the stone in King Edward’s Chair, known as the Coronation Chair, and it has been used in the coronations of English and later British monarchs. It was kept at Westminster, excpet during World War II when it was moved to Gloucester Cathedral over fears it could be damaged in the Blitz.

The stone was returned to Scotland in 1996 by the Prime Minister Sir John Major. It was taken to Edinburgh Castle and stored with the Scottish Crown Jewels.

Theft and return of the stone

On Christmas Day 1950, four Scottish students removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey. Driving from Glasgow, where they went to university, to the UK capital they embarked on one of the most audacious heists of British history.

They intended to return to stone to its homeland of Scotland. During the heist it was broken into two pieces but it was later repared.

When it was discovered it was missing it caused an international sensation, the border between Scotland and England was closed for the first time in 400 years and a team of detectives from Scotland Yard were sent north to investigate. It was later found on the site of the High Altar at Arbroath Abbey where, in 1320, Scottish nationhood was declared in the Declaration of Arbroath.

On April 11 1951 it was taken back to London and returned to Westminster Abbey, placed back in the Coronation Chair.

Prof Cameron said: “The students were not prosecuted to avoid giving publicity to the Scottish nationalist movement. The stone was returned to Westminster Abbey – its ‘traditional place’, according to the prime minister, Churchill in 1952 – in time for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, and much to her delight.

“The stone had been an obscure item for most of the period that it was in London. Scottish nationalists saw that as a slight on Scotland and sought to bring it to public attention. The events of 1950 also established that the stone was the property of the monarch.”

Significance and role it will play in coronation

The Stone of Scone, or Stone of Destiny, was used during the coronations of Scottish kings prior to its theft by Edward I in the 13th century. Scottish kings were enthroned on the stone atop Moot Hill at Scone Palace.

After being seized by the English king it became a key part of the Coronation Chair and was used in coronation of English and British kings. It was last used for the crowning of Elizabeth II in 1953.

The use of a special stone in the enthronement of kings appears to be a tradition of very long standing.

Legends and myths around the stone

The Stone of Destiny has been a fixture of enthronment ceremonies for over a millennium. Due to its longevity, the stone has become the subject of many myths and legends.

According to one legend, the stone dates back to the Biblical days and is the same stone used by Jacob as a pillow at Bethel. It was said that he was using the stone when he dreamed of a ladder reaching to heaven.

In the story, the Stone of Destiny was brough to Scotland by way of Egypt, Spain and Ireland. In another Jewish legend, the stone became the pedestal for the ark in Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

One story claims that the stone was brought to Ireland around 700BC and set up at the Hill of Tara, a neolithic site in County Meath, where it was said to be used in the acclaiming of Irish Kings. It is also claimed that legendary Irish ruler Fergus Mor transported the stone to Scotland in the year 500 AD.

In another story, the stone was brough to Ireland by Princess Scota, who was the daughter of an Egyptian pharoah.

Current location of the Stone of Destiny

On St Andrew’s Day in 1996, the Stone of Scone was returned to Scotland and transported to Edinburgh Castle. It remains on display alongside the Scottish crown jewels.

However following a consultation by the Scottish government, it was announced that the Stone of Scone is going to be returned to Perth. It will be housed at Perth City Hall from 2024.