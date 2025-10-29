Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday and how to get involved this year.

Shoppers are gearing up for this year’s Black Friday events, which will see shops across the country slash their prices.

Black Friday is an American tradition that takes place on the last Friday in November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. Much like the long-standing tradition of Boxing Day sales in the UK, US shoppers will often head out early on Black Friday to pick up bargains with many store discounting their goods.

Black Friday was introduced to the UK in 2010, when it was launched by Amazon. The discount day has grown over the past 15 years, with the traditional one-day sale transforming into a multi-day event in some stores. UK shoppers often use Black Friday to pick up some bargains before Christmas.

Black Friday is an annual shopping event, in which stores across the country slash their prices. | AFP via Getty Images

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, Black Friday will fall on Friday, November 28.

While most stores will celebrate Black Friday on the day itself, some may start their Black Friday sales a little earlier than this date, or continue their sales into the weekend.

What is Cyber Monday & when is it this year?

Cyber Monday is held on the Monday after Black Friday. It is one of the biggest internet shopping days of the years, with stores often having exclusive discounts and sales online.

Items such as electronics and home goods are often reduced in price during this period, giving shoppers an extra chance to snap up some bargains for their Christmas shopping.

This year, Cyber Monday will fall on Monday, December 1.