A British man has been missing in the Italian Alps for more than a week after setting off on a solo hiking trip in the mountainous region of Lombardy.

Matthew Hall, 33, from Hull, was last heard from at 1.20pm on Tuesday 9 July when he sent a photo of a mountain cross from Alpe Daloo, near San Giacomo Filippo, to a friend. In what may have been his final message, Hall reportedly texted: “I lost the path and stopped to rest.”

He had departed that morning from an Airbnb in the town of Chiavenna, just north of Lake Como, for what was expected to be a day hike. Friends believe he was heading towards Pianazzola, Daloo or Lagunch, though an earlier appeal said he may have set off for Savogno or Dasile.

Hall has not contacted family or friends since then and was due to fly home to Manchester on Saturday 13 July. His disappearance has been reported to both Italian and British authorities.

His mother, Sara Foster, told Hull Live that Matthew is an experienced hiker and seasoned solo traveller. “He's fit, he's resourceful, so that's what's keeping me positive,” she said. “He's well travelled, and a solo traveller. He's a walker and has all the gear. We just need to find him and bring him home to safety.”

| Danni Louise on Facebook

Foster also said her concerns grew when her son failed to board his planned flight home. “It was typical for Matthew to not have been in touch to avoid paying for data, but now I was worrying, although not panicking,” she added.

In a missing person appeal posted by friend Danni Louise on Facebook, Hall is described as being about 5ft 7in (170 cm) tall, with an athletic build and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a beige T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

“The photo shown is the last received from him on that day,” the post reads. “Since then he has not contacted friends or family and was expected to return to England on Saturday, July 13. A disappearance report has been filed to the Italian and British authorities.”

Danni also provided contact numbers for the search leader Tenente De Masi (+39 331 361 9285) and Matthew’s mother (+44 7908 717638) for anyone with information.

Several of Hall’s friends and colleagues from his workplace, Quickline Communications, have flown to Italy to join local authorities in the search. “I feel like I’m living someone else’s nightmare but I’ve just been blown sideways by all of his friends,” Foster said. “I didn’t know them all but I do now.”

She continued: “The way that they have just leapt into action has been unbelievable, it really has. I obviously realise that he’s very loved. I got a message from the search team this morning – there are apparently five teams who are out looking for him.”

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed it is supporting the family and in contact with Italian authorities.