Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be taken to Wellington Arch

The Queen’s coffin will be carried to Wellington Arch following the conclusion of her funeral.

A service is underway at Westminster Abbey and is attended by world leaders, important figures and Royal families from around the globe.

It was scheduled to begin at 11am and will come to an end around midday.

After the conclusion of the Elizabeth II’s state funeral, her coffin will be carried in a procession to Wellington Arch before being taken to Windsor to be laid to rest.

A private service will take place at King George VI Memorial Chapel before the late monarch is buried next to her beloved husband Prince Phillip.

But where is Wellington Arch, why is it significant and who is in the procession.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is Wellington Arch?

Wellington Arch is “set in the heart of royal London” according to English Herritage.

It forms a centrepiece of Hyde Park Corner in central London, between corners of Hyde Park and Green Park.

The arch was originally built as an entrance to Buckingham Palace.

However it was transformed into a triumphal arch following the victory of Napoleon in the Napoleonic Wars.

How far away from Westminster Abbey is it?

The journey from the Westminster Abbey, where the funeral is taking place, to Wellington Arch is about 1.5 miles.

What time will the Queen’s coffin arrive at Wellington Arch?

The coffin will begin its journey from Westminster Abbey at around 12.15pm, following the conclusion of the state funeral service.

It will arrive at Wellington Arch, about 1.5 miles away, at around 1pm.

The coffin will be then transported to Windsor by hearse and will arrive at around 3.10pm - before the committal service starts at 4pm.

What is the route?

The route for the funeral processions to take place in London and Windsor. Graphic: PA

(graphic: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

Why is it significant?

Wellington Arch is also known as Constitution Arch or as the Green Park Arch.

It became a victory arch to celebrate the Duke of Wellington’s victory over Napoleon.

The Arch is crowned by the largest bronze sculpture in Europe and depicts the Angel of Peace descending on the ‘Quadriga’ - or four-horsed chariot - of War.

It was moved to its current location in the 1880s.

The arch originally supported a colossal equestrian statue of the 1st Duke of Wellington which is how it got its name.

Who will be involved in the procession to the arch?

The Queen’s coffin will be carried back to the gun carriage before the procession steps off from Westminster Abbey at 12.15pm.

The procession will move through Broad Sanctuary Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way, before arriving at Wellington Arch at 1pm.

The King and the royal party will take up their same places behind the coffin as when they escorted it to the Abbey, while the Queen Consort and Princess of Wales will travel to the site by car as will the Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex.

The route will be lined by the Armed Forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

The Procession is formed of seven groups, each supported by a service band. Mounties from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will lead, immediately followed by representatives of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, NHS, along with detachments from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

At Wellington Arch the royal family will watch as the Queen’s coffin is transferred to the new state hearse, whose details the Queen approved, before it begins its journey to Windsor Castle.

What happens after the coffin arrives at Wellington Arch?

The coffin will be lifted off the gun carriage and placed in the state hearse, which will depart for Windsor as the parade gives a royal salute and the national anthem is played.

The King and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family will depart for Windsor by car.

The hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate in Albert Road, Windsor, and join the procession, which will have been formed up and in position to step off at 3.10pm.