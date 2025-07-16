A holidaymaker captured the dramatic moment a whirlpool tornado swirled across the sea off the coast of Filey beach in North Yorkshire.

The rare phenomenon was spotted at 6.42pm on Tuesday (July 15) by a tourist staying in a cliff-top holiday home at Primrose Valley holiday park. Two waterspout funnels could be seen rushing toward the shoreline before veering off to the left, stirring the sea beneath storm-heavy skies.

Photos taken from the vantage point show dark clouds rolling in over the horizon, with one image zooming in to reveal a distinct spray of seawater spiralling upwards—a clear sign of a waterspout.

The tourist, a 38-year-old father from Derby who did not wish to be named, said the sight initially looked like dolphins surfacing before he realised what he was witnessing.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “It was quite concerning as we were in a very vulnerable dwelling with my two-year-old. It was more worrying when I saw the clouds starting to spin.”

His father, 70, who was also present, echoed the sentiment, telling him he’d never seen such a thing in his lifetime either.

Waterspouts, essentially tornadoes over water, can form when cold air moves over warm water, creating an unstable atmospheric condition. Though usually less intense than land-based tornadoes, they can still pose risks to boats and low-flying aircraft.