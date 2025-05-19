Several cities in the US are at risk of being hit by a tornado as severe weather continues.

Another outbreak of severe weather could produce intense tornadoes, damaging hail and destructive straight-line winds in portions of the Plains, Midwest and South. According to The Weather Channel, the primary threat of severe weather will be from northern Texas into central and eastern parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, northwest Arkansas and much of Missouri,.

That includes Dallas-Fort Worth; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wichita, Kansas; Fort Smith, Arkansas; and Kansas City. These areas have the highest risk of strong to intense tornadoes (EF2 to EF3 damage potential), very large hail and destructive winds. There is also the potential for flash flooding from heavy rainfall.

The severe weather threat is expected to shift farther east toward parts of the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, with the greatest risk in red below from southwest Kentucky to middle and western Tennessee, northern Mississippi and northern Alabama.

On Tuesday (20 May), the severe weather threat is expected to shift farther east toward parts of the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, with the greatest risk from southwest Kentucky to middle and western Tennessee, northern Mississippi and northern Alabama. At first, supercell thunderstorms could include a threat of strong tornadoes. Thereafter, wind damage should become the primary concern as storms form into lines or clusters.

Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi; St. Louis; and Louisville, Kentucky, are some of the cities that should keep up to date on possible severe weather. There have been more than 90 reports of tornadoes from Thursday through Sunday.

Notable tornadoes included:

An EF2 in northwest Wisconsin near New Richmond on Thursday.

on Thursday. EF3 damage was found from a tornado that hit St. Louis on Friday.

Marion, Illinois, was hard hit by an EF4 tornado on Friday.

At least EF3 damage has been assessed for a tornado that devastated the London, Kentucky, area Friday night.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale) is a system used to categorize the intensity of a tornado based on the damage it causes. Here's a breakdown of the EF Scale:

EF0: Weakest, wind speeds 65-85 mph, minor damage.

EF1: Wind speeds 86-110 mph, moderate damage, roof edges torn off.

EF2: Wind speeds 111-135 mph, significant damage, roofs ripped off.

EF3: Wind speeds 136-165 mph, severe damage, homes severely damaged or destroyed.

EF4: Wind speeds 166-200 mph, devastating damage, homes completely destroyed.

EF5: Strongest, wind speeds over 200 mph, catastrophic damage