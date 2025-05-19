Plevna Kansas tornado: Multiple tornadoes cause damage in several Colorado counties and small Kansas city amid severe weather threat
The tornado hit late Sunday into Monday morning. Reno County was already under a tornado warning when the National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency for Plevna around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday. The tornado that was headed for the town was described as large, destructive, and moving at 35 mph.
Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire administrator, said: “Large tornado traveled through … at one point, we believe it was at least a mile wide. Plevna took a direct hit. So far, we have no reports of injuries or fatalities, which is incredible, but we’re still checking all houses and trying to account for all the residents.”
On the west side of town, the tornado flipped a few mobile homes, damaged some houses, buildings, and vehicles, and downed trees and branches. It comes as tornadoes have hit several counties in Colorado too.
In Colorado on Sunday, there were multiple reported tornadoes in communities outside of Denver. A tornado touched down at least three times near Bennett, a town of about 2,800 people east of Denver, damaging seventeen buildings, including six homes, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tornadoes in Elbert County, southeast of Denver, caused varying levels of damage to 19 homes, said Kara Gerczynski, the public information officer for Elizabeth Fire Rescue. Many residents were without power on Sunday evening, she added.
A large tornado was reported near the city of Haviland, Ks., and another touched down near the city of Greensburg, the Weather Service said. The extent of the damage in those places was not immediately known. Parts of Kansas remained under tornado warnings on Sunday night.
The severe weather is expected to last into Monday, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The forecast is potentially for “all severe hazards,” including hail larger than golf balls, strong winds and tornadoes. The risk is spread across a broad slice of the middle of the country, but is focused on the central Plains into Missouri on Monday.