At least five people died after severe storms including a possible tornado swept through St Louis.

The storms on Friday afternoon tore roofs off buildings, blew out windows, ripped bricks off siding and yanked up trees and power lines. St Louis mayor Cara Spencer said more than 5,000 homes were affected and about 100,000 customers remained without electricity on Friday night.

“This is truly, truly devastating,” Ms Spencer said, adding that the city was in the process of declaring an emergency and an overnight curfew on Friday had been put into place in the neighbourhoods with the most damage. The number of people injured was not immediately known. Barnes-Jewish Hospital received 20 to 30 patients from the storm with some in serious condition and most expected to be discharged by Friday night, according to hospital spokesperson Laura High.

St Louis Children’s Hospital received 15 patients with two of them expected to remain in the hospital into the weekend, she said. National Weather Service radar indicated a tornado touched down between 2.30pm and 2.50pm in Clayton, Missouri, in the St Louis area. The apparent tornado touched down in the area of Forest Park, home to the St Louis Zoo and the site of the 1904 World’s Fair and Olympic Games the same year.

At Centennial Christian Church, City of St Louis Fire Department Battalion Chief William Pollihan told The Associated Press that three people had to be rescued after part of the church crumbled. One of those people died.

Stacy Clark said his mother-in-law Patricia Penelton died in the church. He described her as a very active church volunteer who had many roles, including being part of the choir.

The storms were part of a severe weather system that spawned tornadoes in Wisconsin, downed trees, left thousands without power in the Great Lakes region and brought a punishing heat wave to Texas. Weather forecasters warned severe storms with possible tornadoes, hail and even hurricane-force winds could hobble parts of Appalachia and the Midwest on Friday.

The weather service warned of a rare tornado emergency around Marion, Illinois, on Friday evening, saying a tornado had been confirmed and was life-threatening. Reports of damage and injuries were not immediately available.

The National Weather Service said residents in Kentucky, southern Indiana, southern Illinois, parts of Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Ohio should brace for intense storms that could include baseball-sized hail. The weather service’s Storm Prediction Centre said “strong, potentially long-track tornadoes and very large hail” could be expected. And the threat for damaging winds in excess of 75mph (120kph) would increase into Friday evening as storms grew into larger clusters.