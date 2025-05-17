A dust storm descended upon Chicago late Friday afternoon, turning the sky into an apocalyptic haze.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The phenomenon is believed to be the result of a rare dust storm exacerbated by severe weather patterns from the central US, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). By early evening, the sky turned an ominous shade of orange, blocking sunlight and dramatically reducing visibility.

According to the NWS, winds of up to 60 miles per hour were driving the storm bringing visibilities down to near zero. A ground stop was issued earlier in the evening at O'Hare International Airport as the storm system pummeled the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the storm continued to wreak havoc on the Illinois metro, reports flooded in from across the metropolitan area of people unable to see beyond a few feet. One user said on Facebook: “Holy moly!!! One minute your breathing, the next minute you're chewing grit!! It hit and we ran through the house closing windows!”.

The unprecedented event is only the second 'Dust Storm Warning' in the NWS' Chicago office's history, according to the weather service. The first was on May 7, 2023, however, that warning was away from the metro area. This was the first Dust Storm Warning that included the city of Chicago.

It comes as severe storms sweep across US causing significant damage in parts of Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan. The NWS issued multiple tornado warnings during the evening and overnight hours, with confirmed touchdowns in central Wisconsin. Damage surveys were underway Friday in parts of Michigan.

The NWS has issued alerts for nearly 200 million people across the region, warning of the heightened risk of destructive winds, large hail, and the potential for life-threatening conditions. Tornado watches and warnings are likely to be extended as the storm system tracks eastward, threatening cities from Missouri to the East Coast.