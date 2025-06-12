Tornado warning San Antonio Texas: Residents 'scared' as warning issued for Leon Valley, Helotes and Castle Hills - until what time?
The tornado warning has been issued for the cities Leon Valley, Helotes and Castle Hills. The warning is reportedly set to last until 12:15 AM CDT.
The official X/Twitter account for the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio said: “Tornado Warning including Leon Valley TX, Helotes TX and Castle Hills TX until 12:15 AM CDT“. One user posted on Reddit: “I’m right at Bandera and Prue…still very heavy rain, lightning and thunder. Still scared”.
Another added: “Please, y'all stay safe out there.. I'm in Stone Oak, the third floor of an apartment. I'm scared, too”. A meteorologist posted on X saying: “Take cover immediately! A dangerous #tornado warned supercell is diving southeast toward downtown. A tornado warning is in effect!”.
A flash flood warning is also in place for multiple counties. There is a Flash Flood Warning until 5 am Thursday for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Hays County, and a Flood Watch through Thursday evening for Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr,Lavaca, Llano, Medina and Wilson.
The National Weather Service posted on X: “A number of low water crossings are closed due to flooding in northwest San Antonio metro. Turn Around, Don't Drown if you encounter a flooded roadway! Be especially cautious as night where it is difficult to see flooded roads!“.
