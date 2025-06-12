A tornado warning has been issued for cities in Texas leaving residents “scared”.

The tornado warning has been issued for the cities Leon Valley, Helotes and Castle Hills. The warning is reportedly set to last until 12:15 AM CDT.

The official X/Twitter account for the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio said: “Tornado Warning including Leon Valley TX, Helotes TX and Castle Hills TX until 12:15 AM CDT“. One user posted on Reddit: “I’m right at Bandera and Prue…still very heavy rain, lightning and thunder. Still scared”.

Another added: “Please, y'all stay safe out there.. I'm in Stone Oak, the third floor of an apartment. I'm scared, too”. A meteorologist posted on X saying: “Take cover immediately! A dangerous #tornado warned supercell is diving southeast toward downtown. A tornado warning is in effect!”.

A flash flood warning is also in place for multiple counties. There is a Flash Flood Warning until 5 am Thursday for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Hays County, and a Flood Watch through Thursday evening for Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr,Lavaca, Llano, Medina and Wilson.

The National Weather Service posted on X: “A number of low water crossings are closed due to flooding in northwest San Antonio metro. Turn Around, Don't Drown if you encounter a flooded roadway! Be especially cautious as night where it is difficult to see flooded roads!“.