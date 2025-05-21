A husband and wife have both tragically lost an arm after a tornado hit their house in America.

Gail Cline and her husband were found “clutched together face to face in the debris of their house” in London, a city in Kentucky. Their friend posted on Facebook that the married couple had both “lost the opposite arm”.

The friend posted saying: “Please say a prayer for my friend Gail Cline and her husband. Gail is still in a coma after surgery. Her husband should be awake now after his surgery.

“They were found clutched together face to face in the debris of their house. Both have lost the opposite arm. Gail had rib fragments in her lungs. They need your prayers. So much devastation for our Town. Lives lost homes lost. Still searching the debris.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the married couple as the wife is still on “life support”. The page reads: “My aunt and uncle lost everything in the recent tornadoes in London, Ky.

“They both lost an arm and my aunt is still on life support. Their home and vehicles and everything they’ve worked for is gone. They are two of the best people you could ever find. My aunts daughter also has stage four cancer so they were already battling that before this hit. They need all the help and prayers they can get.”

At least 28 people have been killed in storms that have pummeled the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions since Friday. Kentucky and Missouri have been hit particularly hard.

Officials at the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Kentucky, said on Tuesday that the tornado that tore through London was rated EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The survey found that the twister had winds of 170 mph as it tore a 55.6-mile-long path across Pulaski and Laurel counties. At one point, the path was nearly a mile wide.