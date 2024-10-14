Whiteshouse Leisure Park: Body of 58-year-old woman found on beach in Wales by shocked passerby
According to reports, the grim discovery was made by a shocked passerby near Whiteshouse Leisure Park in Abergele, Wales, prompting a swift response from emergency services.
North Wales Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: "We can confirm that we received a report of the discovery of a woman’s body shortly before 8am yesterday morning on the beach near Pensarn.
“The 58-year-old woman’s next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by officers. The coroner has been informed, and the death is not being treated as suspicious."
While the woman's identity has not yet been publicly released, authorities are appealing to anyone who may have information about her final hours to come forward. The investigation is now with the local coroner’s office, who will determine the cause of death.