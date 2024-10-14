Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The body of a 58-year-old woman was found on a beach in Wales on Sunday morning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, the grim discovery was made by a shocked passerby near Whiteshouse Leisure Park in Abergele, Wales, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

North Wales Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: "We can confirm that we received a report of the discovery of a woman’s body shortly before 8am yesterday morning on the beach near Pensarn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of a 58-year-old woman was found on a beach near Whiteshouse Leisure Park. | Google

“The 58-year-old woman’s next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by officers. The coroner has been informed, and the death is not being treated as suspicious."

While the woman's identity has not yet been publicly released, authorities are appealing to anyone who may have information about her final hours to come forward. The investigation is now with the local coroner’s office, who will determine the cause of death.