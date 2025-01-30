Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video of a British priest is going viral after he was spotted doing an "Elon Musk salute" at the National Pro-life Summit.

Father Calvin Robinson is a former commentator on Britain's GB News channel. He said at the Summit: "This is the last stand of Christendom. It is make or break time. The whole of the old world is dead. Every country in Europe is embracing death. America is the only country fighting for life”.

He then placed his hand on his chest and extended his arm straight out and up, palm facing down, then laughed and smirked as the crowd laughed. In an X post, he claimed that he’s received hundreds of “nasty” calls and messages.

“I am not a Nazi,” he vowed. In a subsequent statement, he claimed that he was “mocking hysterical liberals” who accused Elon Musk of being a Nazi. Robinson denied any suggestions he was making light of World War II.

The church confirmed his license has been revoked. “He is no longer serving as a priest in the ACC," the spokesperson said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk controversially made a similar gesture during an event in celebration of Donald Trump's presidential victory and has been drawing claims that it is a "Nazi" salute.

However, the Tesla founder has been downplaying racial intent. The tech billionaire retweeted a post made by another user who had shared a photo of Taylor Swift seemingly making the same hand gesture. The user said: “My god. Not her too“.

He also quoted a tweet that showed photos of other politicians making the same hand gestures including Barack Obama and Kamala Harris. Musk said: “The legacy media is pure propaganda. You are the media now.” The Anti-Defamation League, a watchdog for antisemitism and human rights, referred to it as an “awkward gesture” and advised caution in making assumptions.