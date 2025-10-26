Marina Wheeler, who was married to Boris Johnson, has made comments on the former Prime Minister.

They were together for nearly thirty years and have four adult children. They separated in 2018. Their children are Lara Lettice, 32, Milo Arthur, 30, Cassia Peaches, 28, and Theodore Apollo, 26.

The 61-year-old has recently released her new book on navigating Britain’s relationship with Europe, A More Perfect Union. The book captures behind-the-scenes details from the run-up to the referendum, as well as its aftermath, and Wheeler’s proposal for a reimagined working relationship between the UK and the EU.

Simply put, “both sides need to change gear mentally and stop sulking”, she writes. “A more perfect union is only possible if both sides have the courage to face up to their own imperfections and create something new.”

She has a master’s degree in EU law, and the book’s references span from reports to podcasts to legal judgments. The Telegraph pressed her on whether she persuaded Boris into his final decision.

She repeats that he was influenced by her position rather than there being any persuasion. “I thought long and hard at the time about whether you should stick to doing what you think is the right thing or just settle for a quiet life. It’s ironic the decision that felt most honourable was so traduced, but there it is.”

During the referendum campaign, when the youngest were still teenagers, Wheeler told The Telegraph that the activist group Fathers 4 Justice targeted the family home for one of its stunts. She told the outlet: “One of my children phoned me at work to say there were people outside and a man on the balcony looking in at her, and asking me what she should do.

“Because I have a very high anxiety threshold I just told her not to worry and that these things just happen. The police came and I said it would be fine, which it was.”

In her book she was unimpressed by the Remain campaign, which “never presented a rousing case for the EU. The message seemed to be ‘you will be poorer; racists support Leave; and Boris is a cad’,” she writes. “That last bit may have been true, but it wasn’t the point.”

In 2019, Wheeler was receiving treatment for cervical cancer. Her mother, Dip Singh, died of bowel cancer in February 2020, five days after Wheeler and Johnson reached a financial settlement that would allow her to apply for a final divorce decree.

She told the Telegraph on Boris Johnson: “We’ve been separated for seven years and divorced for five. Given I’ve got over him, surely the rest of the country has too?”.