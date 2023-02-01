Several sectors are striking throughout February

The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout February - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

On 11 January it was announced 100,000 civil servants will stage a 24-hour strike in February in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. The union said it will be the largest civil service strike for years and signals a “significant escalation” of industrial action after a month of strikes by its members, including Border Force staff.

Today (1 February), sees the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade. Scottish teachers stagger their strike days into the first week of February as civil servants, teachers, security guards and rail workers all walk out. The UK is also preparing for possibly the biggest walkout in NHS history on 6 February.

Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when in the next couple months, and why certain unions are walking out.

Teachers Strike

Scotland

Teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike on numerous days in January and February.

The EIS has organised 16 consecutive days of action starting from Monday 16 January, that will see teachers strike across Scotland in a staggered fashion.

Here is the full list of dates and locations:

Wednesday 1 February – Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen

Thursday 2 February – Dundee and Argyll and Bute

Friday 3 February – South Lanarkshire and Western Isles

Monday 6 February – Inverclyde and Shetland

England and Wales

More than 23,000 schools in England and Wales are expected to be affected after thousands of teachers are set to walk out after the National Education Union (NEU) organised a ballot of 300,000 members calling for a pay rise.

The strike days are:

Wednesday 1 February: all eligible members in England and Wales

Tuesday 14 February: all eligible members in England and Wales

Tuesday 28 February: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions

Wednesday 1 March: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands, and Eastern regions

Thursday 2 March: all eligible members in London, South East and South West regions

Wednesday 15 March: all eligible members in England and Wales

Thursday 16 March: all eligible members in England and Wales

Civil servants strike

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union announced that its members in 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on 1 February.

The stoppage will coincide with the TUC’s “protect the right to strike” day, which was announced in reaction to the government’s controversial legislation on minimum service levels during industrial action.

A further 33,000 PCS members working in five more departments, including HM Revenue & Customs, are re-balloting next week to join the union’s national strike action.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We warned the Government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen – and we’re as good as our word.”

University Staff

Staff from the University College Union are set to walk out on 1 February 2023. Over 70,000 staff at 150 universities will strike over pay, pensions and working conditions.

The full list of strike dates:

Week one: Wednesday 1 February

Week two: Thursday 9 February and Friday 10 February

Week three: Tuesday 14 February, Wednesday 15 February and Thursday 16 February

Week four: Tuesday 21 February, Wednesday 22 February and Thursday 23 February

Week five: Monday 27 February, Tuesday 28 February, Wednesday 1 March and Thursday 2 March

Week six: Thursday 16 March and Friday 17 March

Week seven: Monday 20 March, Tuesday 21 March and Wednesday 22 March

Security guard strikes

Members of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) union working for contractors at University College London (UCL) are campaigning for a wage rate of £15 an hour.

Rail Strikes

Train drivers are striking nationally on Wednesday 1 February and Friday 3 February after their union, Aslef, rejected a pay offer. This is likely to affect numerous train companies across Britain with the following affected:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

London North Eastern Railway

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

South Western Railway (depot drivers only)

SWR Island Line

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains