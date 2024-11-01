The widow of a soldier who was found dead at his base at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire has spoken out about the ‘devoted dad’ saying she will ‘miss him for the rest of her life’.

An inquest into the death of a soldier and ‘devoted dad’ is set to take place next week. Nicki Hart, 33, who had a history of mental health problems, was found dead at his base at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire in February 2022.

The inquest will investigate if more could have been done to help Nicki, who took his own life, after an Army Service Inquiry Report found there were 'several missed opportunities that significantly hampered the efforts' to help him.

The report also raised concerns over a possible 'suicide cluster' involving four sudden deaths in the 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland between 2018 and 2022.

An inquest into the death of the father-of-three will begin on Monday, which his heartbroken family hope will provide 'much needed' answers. Nicki's heartbroken widow Sara, 38, said: “Nicki was my world and to lose him so suddenly and in such tragic circumstances continues to affect me every day.

“To know our children will have to navigate through life without their devoted dad is something I’m still struggling to come to terms with, but I’ll make sure they know how much he loved them. I always believed more could have been done to help Nicki when he needed it.

"While the Service Inquiry Report provided us with some of the answers we needed, we’re hopeful that the inquest, no matter how tough, will help us honour Nicki’s memory and help ensure no other family has to go through what we have. He was the best husband and dad, and I’ll miss him for the rest of my life.”

The report stated that Nicki had previously attempted suicide in 2012 and 2014 after drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. His mental health then deteriorated again shortly after close friend Ryan MacKenzie took his own life at the garrison in 2021.

Mr Hart was assessed a month later but 'his presentation was deemed not related to mental health'. It was only after he told officers in 2022 of three recent suicide bids that he was referred for mental health support.

But after he was found dead in his barracks, the report highlighted a 'significant shortfall of psychiatrists leading to a longer waiting list for appointments'.

Following his death, Sara and Nicki's sister, Jamie Hart-Dobbs, 39, instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate. Jamie said: “Accepting that Nicki is gone is something I don’t think I’ll ever be able to do. I’d do anything to have him back in our lives but I know that’s not possible.

“All I can hope for now is that we get the remaining answers we’re looking for and we can try our best to move forward knowing we’ve done everything we can to help other soldiers who may be struggling with their mental health like Nicki was.”

Nicki is one of eight Catterick-based soldiers to have died suddenly or by suicide since 2018. They include bullying victim Lance Cpl Bernie Mongan, 33, who lay dead inside his room for almost three weeks before being found.

Private Thamir Mbarushimana, 18 – who had been at the Infantry Training Centre only a matter of months – was found dead by railway tracks in Manchester.

One of the 41 recommendations in the report states the 'possible requirement to investigate all recent deaths within the unit from the period 2018-2022 in order to identify whether the unit had experienced a suicide cluster'.

Ayse Ince, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Sara and Jamie, said: “It’s been two-and-a-half years since Nicki died, and Jamie and Sara understandably remain devastated by their loss. While the Service Inquiry Report has been published, Nicki’s loved ones continue to have questions and concerns surrounding his death.

All they want is for no stone to be left unturned and a most thorough investigation to be held so all possible lessons can be learned to support Armed Forces personnel. The inquest is the next phase of this.”

A 10-day inquest has been set to begin on Monday (November 4) at Northallerton Coroners Court.