Aldi have said they do not know if or when their viral £150 Reformer Pilates machine will return to stores after chaotic scenes saw customers queuing before dawn and scrambling in aisles.

“We do not know if this will be repeated just now,” Aldi said in response to questions on TikTok. “But if we bring it back, we will announce it on our newsletter and Aldi (website).”

The budget supermarket chain introduced the cut-price version of the Reformer Pilates machine, typically costing between £2,000 and £6,000, in a one-off Specialbuy released on Sunday, 25 May. It sold out in minutes, with some stores reportedly stocking as few as six units.

In some locations, shoppers were seen queuing around corners as early as 5.30am, with footage posted online showing chaotic scenes in London stores where customers argued, sat on boxes, and wrestled to claim a machine.

“This is not happening,” one onlooker is heard saying in disbelief, while another added: “This is f***ing ridiculous.”

With demand far outstripping supply, Aldi was forced to implement a ticketing system.

“To manage the expected demand, we operated a ticketing system, where tickets were handed out on a first-come, first-served basis,” an Aldi spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “We’re sorry that some customers were unable to get their hands on this product. However, demand has been extremely high. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

The supermarket’s own £149.99 machine is priced at £1,750 less than the Original Fold Reformer (£1,899.99) and features five adjustable resistance levels, a foldable frame for storage, and transport wheels. The product proved so desirable that listings quickly appeared on sites like eBay, with some sellers asking as much as £394.32.

“In a UK supermarket first, Aldi is bringing Reformer Pilates to the middle aisle,” the brand said in a statement promoting the release. “Perfect for those looking to elevate their fitness routines, the NEW Reformer Pilates Machine (£149.99) offers professional-grade workouts without leaving the house.”

The product originally launched in Aldi Australia last year, where it also went viral. Since then, British fitness fans have closely followed any update on its availability.

While Aldi haven’t confirmed whether the product will return, disappointed shoppers continue to request a restock, with one TikTok user commenting: “Pretty please can you restock them. I cried when I went to my store and there was none left. People are now just reselling them for double the price on Facebook!”

The machine is still listed on Aldi’s website, which says, “while stocks last”.