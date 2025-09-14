Tommy Robinson has posted of the “next Unite the Kingdom event” after a huge rally took place in London on Saturday 13 September.

Robinson posted on X: “The next unite the kingdom event will be this generations live aid”. This signals that there will be another event of the same kind as what took place on Saturday 13 September.

One user replied: “Tommy my man we need a bigger area we can’t fit all these patriots down Westminster bridge anymore. Let’s do a Glastonbury style gig?“.

He also brought the stage events to a close at just after 6.30pm by promising another such event. Apologising to several people who did not have time to speak, including former MP Tory Andrew Bridgen, he said: “We’re going to have to come back and finish this off.”

At least 26 police officers were injured as they faced “significant aggression” from protesters at a “freedom of speech festival” led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, Scotland Yard said. More than a hundred helmeted officers backed up by dozens of police horses rushed at the last of Robinson’s supporters after between 110,000 and 150,000 people took part in the march.

The mass march has attracted international attention, with the world’s richest man Elon Musk appearing on a video link to address the crowds. The Tesla founder said that there was something “beautiful” about being British and said “the left is the party of murder”, referencing the death of Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead in front of an audience at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.