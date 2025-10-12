Police have arrested two people after a woman died in a hit-and-run collision - after asking the public to look out for a car registration.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened just after 10pm last night, when a woman in her 20s was hit by a blue Audi Q2. The car may have a cracked windscreen, police said this morning.

Police said: “Our investigation is moving quickly, and we are urgently trying to find the car involved, which may have some damage to the windscreen. The car's registration is WH21 GHO.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham Road in Wolverhampton | Google

According the government checker, the car is taxed and has an MoT - it looks like it changed hands at the end of August.

This afternoon police issued an update, saying: “We've arrested two people. A man aged 24 and a woman aged 23 have both been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and remain in police custody.

“The vehicle thought to have been involved in the collision has now been recovered as part of our investigation, and we are grateful to everyone who shared our earlier appeal to find it. Our enquiries are continuing.”

The collision happened in Birmingham Road, near Johnson Street, in Wolverhampton. West Midlands Police want to hear from anyone who has seen the car, or who has any information about it which could help them find it, to call 101 quoting log 4670 of October 11. People can also email [email protected]

To stay anonymous, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.