A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two children, police have said.

The 43-year-old woman is being held after the incident in Stafford, say Staffordshire Police.

Police were called to a home in Corporation Street at about 7.30am today (Sunday) by the West Midlands Ambulance Service. Two children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been told and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Corporation Street in Stafford | Google

A 43-year-old woman, from Stafford, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Det Insp Kirsty Oldfield said: “We are working hard to understand more about what happened leading up to these two children tragically losing their lives. We ask that people do not speculate at this stage as it is distressing for family and friends and could hinder our enquiries.

“We understand that this incident may cause concern in the local community. We don’t believe there is wider threat to the public at this time. A cordon is currently in place at a home on Corporation Street.”

Anyone with any information that could help the police has been asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, or using Live Chat on their website, quoting incident number 147 of 12 October. To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.