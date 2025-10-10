Chereiss Bailey: Family pays tribute to woman found dead in canal - as two are charged in murder case

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
The family of a woman who was found dead say she was a “bright, beautiful, loving soul”.

The body of Chereiss Bailey was found in a canal this week.

Police say they are looking after her family “at this incredibly difficult time”, and keeping them in touch with any developments.

The body of Chereiss Bailey was found in the Walsall Canal in West Bromwich on Tuesday, October 7placeholder image
The body of Chereiss Bailey was found in the Walsall Canal in West Bromwich on Tuesday, October 7 | Issued by West Midlands Police

Her family said: “Chereiss was a bright, beautiful, loving soul who was much loved and adored by us all. Words could never truly describe the anger, pain and heartbreak that we are feeling as a family. She will forever remain in our hearts."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her body was found near Ryders Green Road in West Bromwich in the West Midlands on Tuesday.

Two people have been charged as part of the police investigation.

On Thursday John Anslow, 64, appeared before Worcester Magistrates Court charged with murder, and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.

He appeared alongside Hayley-Marie Ferguson, 41, who was also charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body and assisting an offender.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both were due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a further hearing on Friday.

West Midlands Police want to hear from anyone with information about the case and can be reached on 101, with the reference log 1587 of October 7.

Related topics:West MidlandsWest BromwichWest Midlands Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice