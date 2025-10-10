The family of a woman who was found dead say she was a “bright, beautiful, loving soul”.

Police say they are looking after her family “at this incredibly difficult time”, and keeping them in touch with any developments.

Her family said: “Chereiss was a bright, beautiful, loving soul who was much loved and adored by us all. Words could never truly describe the anger, pain and heartbreak that we are feeling as a family. She will forever remain in our hearts."

Her body was found near Ryders Green Road in West Bromwich in the West Midlands on Tuesday.

Two people have been charged as part of the police investigation.

On Thursday John Anslow, 64, appeared before Worcester Magistrates Court charged with murder, and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.

He appeared alongside Hayley-Marie Ferguson, 41, who was also charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body and assisting an offender.

Both were due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a further hearing on Friday.

West Midlands Police want to hear from anyone with information about the case and can be reached on 101, with the reference log 1587 of October 7.