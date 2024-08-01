Woman, 34, dies in hospital after being mauled by dog at home in Southend
The 34-year-old was taken to hospital on Monday evening (July 29) after emergency services were called to the address in Retort Close in Southend at around 11.30pm. Her injuries were described as “serious” by Essex Police, with the woman losing her life at the Royal London Hospital on Tuesday.
Police added that two dogs were seized from the address, however only one is believed to have been involved in the attack. A dog Liason Officer has assessed the dog and confirmed that it is “not a banned breed”.
Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the woman involved at this time. While our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident continues, we would ask that the privacy of the woman’s family is respected.”
