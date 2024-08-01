Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that a woman who was mauled by a dog has died in hospital from her injuries.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital on Monday evening (July 29) after emergency services were called to the address in Retort Close in Southend at around 11.30pm. Her injuries were described as “serious” by Essex Police, with the woman losing her life at the Royal London Hospital on Tuesday.

Police added that two dogs were seized from the address, however only one is believed to have been involved in the attack. A dog Liason Officer has assessed the dog and confirmed that it is “not a banned breed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the woman involved at this time. While our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident continues, we would ask that the privacy of the woman’s family is respected.”