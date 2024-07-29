Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A surfer’s severed leg has washed up on an Australian beach after it was bitten off by a shark.

Kai McKenzie, was surfing near Port Macquarie in New South Wales (NSW) last Tuesday (23 July) when what he describes as “the biggest shark I’ve ever seen” attacked him. The 23-year-old managed to catch a wave into shore, where he was helped by an bystander.

His leg then washed up and was put on ice by locals, before being taken to hospital, where a medical team had hoped surgery may save it. But almost a week after the attack, Mr McKenzie posted a picture of himself in hospital and an update on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A surfer’s severed leg has washed up on an Australian beach after it was bitten off by a shark. (Photo: @kai_mckenzie on Instagram/@usixdesign on Instagram) | @kai_mckenzie on Instagram/@usixdesign on Instagram

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote in the caption “spot something missing? Hahah” adding that he will “be back in that water in no time!”. He also thanked the public for the donations that have flooded into a GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical bills, which has taken in over A$165,000 ($108,000; £84,000).

A spokesperson for the local health district where Mr McKenzie is receiving treatment would not comment on whether reattachment surgery had been attempted, citing patient privacy. Authorities say Mr McKenzie - who is a sponsored surfer - was bitten by a 3m great white shark and owes his life to an off-duty police officer who used a dog leash to make a tourniquet for the injured leg.