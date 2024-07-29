Kai Mckenzie surfer: 23-year-old surfer's leg washes up on Australian beach after attack by 'biggest shark I've ever seen'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kai McKenzie, was surfing near Port Macquarie in New South Wales (NSW) last Tuesday (23 July) when what he describes as “the biggest shark I’ve ever seen” attacked him. The 23-year-old managed to catch a wave into shore, where he was helped by an bystander.
His leg then washed up and was put on ice by locals, before being taken to hospital, where a medical team had hoped surgery may save it. But almost a week after the attack, Mr McKenzie posted a picture of himself in hospital and an update on social media.
He wrote in the caption “spot something missing? Hahah” adding that he will “be back in that water in no time!”. He also thanked the public for the donations that have flooded into a GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical bills, which has taken in over A$165,000 ($108,000; £84,000).
A spokesperson for the local health district where Mr McKenzie is receiving treatment would not comment on whether reattachment surgery had been attempted, citing patient privacy. Authorities say Mr McKenzie - who is a sponsored surfer - was bitten by a 3m great white shark and owes his life to an off-duty police officer who used a dog leash to make a tourniquet for the injured leg.
Mr McKenzie was rushed to a local hospital, before being flown to a major trauma centre in Newcastle, some 200km (124 miles) away. His severed leg also made the long journey. The McKenzie family thanked all of the "medical staff... bystanders and first responders" who had worked to save the surfer's life.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.