Lauren McFarland had just returned from a dream holiday to the Himalayas

Lauren McFarland. Picture: Cumbria Constabulary / SWNS

The heartbroken family of a 'beautiful woman' who died in a horror crash with an ambulance after returning home from a dream holiday have paid tribute to her. Lauren McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene after the Fiat Punto she was driving crashed with the ambulance in Cumbria on Thursday (January 11).

The 30-year-old had just returned from her dream holiday to the Himalayas and Everest Base Camp. Police said the ambulance had no patients on board and was not on blue lights at the time of the collision which happened on the A66 near Keswick at around 8.50am on January 11. Ambulance staff gave immediate treatment to Lauren, but she could not be saved.

In a statement released by the police, her parents David and Paula said: "Lauren touched the hearts of everyone she met with her happy and outgoing personality. She was a beautiful, caring and confident person who loved the outdoors and adventure.

"She had a new job she loved and had just returned from her dream adventure to the Himalayas and Everest Base Camp. She had recently moved into a new flat in a place she loved.

"She was, at last, in a happy place and was looking forward to a full and exciting future. Prematurely taken away from us, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her."

Cumbria Police said it was called to the crash at around 8.50am on Thursday, January 11. The paramedics travelling in the ambulance were not seriously injured.

