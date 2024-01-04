Tributes to 'precious and beautiful mum' Samantha Dyson - hit by car in Markfield over Christmas
The family of a “precious and beautiful mum” have paid an emotional tribute to her after she was hit by a car just days after Christmas
A heartbroken family who lost their “precious and beautiful mum” after she was hit by a car just days after Christmas have paid an emotional tribute to her. Samantha Dyson, 41, died in a collision outside a Shell petrol station on the A50 in Leicestershire on Saturday night (December 12).
The mum-of-three, from Markfield, Leicestershire, was walking near the southbound carriageway when she was struck by the car at 11pm. Rescuers scrambled to the scene in Gynsill Lane but despite frantic efforts to save Samantha, she died at the scene.
In a moving tribute issued via Leicestershire Police, Samantha’s grieving family said: “In loving memory of Sammy. Precious and beautiful mum to Stella, Keane and Billy. Beloved daughter of Ken and Miki and stepdaughter of Teresa. Much missed sister of Joanna, Catherine, Jamie, Michael, Francesca, Olivia and Alex. A cherished aunty.
“We are devastated. We love and miss you and your beautiful smile. You always knew how to make the most out of life and were a light in the dark for all of us. Until we see you again.”
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation. Anyone with information or dash cam footage can report online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23*798577.
