Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died after a quadbike accident

Gracie Vater, 22, who died on Christmas Day after a quadbike accident in the Cotswolds Picture released by Gloucestershire Police

Loving tributes have been paid to a 22-year-old woman who died on Christmas Day after a quadbike collision.

Grace Vater, known to many as Gracie, died in hospital from her injuries after the incident on Saturday, December 23 in Shipton Moyne, near Tetbury , Gloucestershire.

In a statement, her family said: "We as a family are totally devastated to have lost our beautiful darling Gracie. A treasured and much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and aunty. She was the most kind, caring and beautiful soul inside and out, and would help anybody that needed her help. She was loved by everyone who met her. A country girl with the biggest heart and a huge love for animals, especially dogs, pigs and cows. Our lives will never be the same without her, but we take comfort in knowing that Gracie is with her beloved dad. We ask that all of Gracie's family are given privacy during this horrific time."

It is believed that Gracie fell off a quad bike which overturned on Whitehouse Lane shortly after 2pm on the Saturday. She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died two days later.

A man is believed to have made off from the scene on a quad bike and was later found and arrested following a search involving the police helicopter. A second man was also later arrested. Two men, aged 29 and 30 and from the Cotswolds, have been bailed with conditions to return to police in February, pending further enquiries. Officers are still seeking information in connection with the collision.