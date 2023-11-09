In one of his daring feats of bravery, Alfred captured two enemy machine guns - along with around 12 prisoners

The medals that belonged to Herbert Alfred Disney who died in 1960

Herbert Alfred Disney is one of Britain's most decorated war heroes and widely considered one of the nation's bravest ever. Born in 1889, His extraordinary feats during the First World War have been highlighted once again as Remebrance approaches and his medals have gone under the hammer.

His bravery medals - including a Military Cross & Bar, a Distinguished Conduct Medal and a Victory Medal - for his service in World War I have sold for more than £5,000 – on the anniversary of his death. Disney also played an important role in World War II.

In one of his daring feats of bravery, Alfred captured two enemy machine guns - along with around 12 prisoners - and then used one of the weapons to silence the barrage of bullets that was holding up the British advance. The medals were given to Alfred - who fought in the Battle of the Somme - for his "conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty".

The "scarce and extraordinary" triple medal collection - alongside his British War Medal - would make him one of the most decorated soldiers in his regiment, according to military experts. They were expected to fetch around £3,000 when they went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers but sold for £5,088, including the buyer's premium, On November 7.

Herbert Alfred Disney's gallantry medals

By chance, the sale fell on the anniversary of the death of Alfred, known as 'Captain Disney', who passed away on November 7, 1960, aged 71 - just four days before Remembrance Day.

Militaria consultant Matt Crowson said: “This was an impressive result for a hugely important medal collection honouring an exemplary WW1 soldier. It seems particularly timely to honour him on the anniversary of his death just before Remembrance Day.

“His story reminds us all of the sacrifices and bravery of our armed forces through the generations. Alfred, as he was known, rose from humble beginnings and conquered childhood health issues to achieve the ultimate trio of bravery awards.

“After signing up to serve his country in 1915 at the age of 26, he climbed the military ranks in months. By all accounts, he became an inspirational junior officer to the men under his command.”

Alfred was born in Barrow-upon-Soar, Leicestershire, and had a challenging start to life, being diagnosed with pleurisy and emphysema aged 10. An operation left visible scarring but did not impact his fitness level as he was rated A1 when he enlisted in 1915.

Herbert Alfred Disney, 2nd Lieutenant, of the Machine Gun Corps, with wife Annie and family on his wedding day

He became a Private with the Sherwood Foresters (Notts & Derby Regiment) on August 12, 1915. The Machine Gun Corps (MGC) was formed in October 1915 and he transferred to their ranks as as a gunner in 1916.

His battalion entered the war in France in March 1916 and, while part of the 73rd Company, he got noticed. He rapidly rose through the ranks and was promoted to corporal in February 1916, acting sergeant in June and sergeant in August 1916.

Family accounts suggest he took part in the Battle of Delville Wood and the Battle of Guillemont - attacks that took place as part of the Battle of the Somme. His leadership skills and composure were also noted as, by June 4, 1917, he was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal.

The citation reads as follows: "For conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty. He has constantly performed good work throughout, and set a splendid example to those under him".

His London Gazette citation reads: "On two occasions he brought up supplies of ammunition and rations though intense artillery barrages.Later he personally rescued a gun and tripod, organised a fresh team from stragglers, and with them providing invaluable assistance during a crucial moment of the operations. His exceptional ability and courage were most marked’.

He again demonstrated exceptional courage when on November 4, 1918, during the Battle of Sambre, he won the bar for his Military Cross. His citation for the MC Bar reads: "When in charge of a section of machine guns he observed that the infantry were held up by heavy machine gun fire.

"He succeeded in personally capturing two enemy machine guns with about 12 prisoners. He brought one of the guns into action, and effectively silenced the machine gun fire that was holding up the advance.”

The action at Sambre, only seven days before the Armistice, makes his 2nd Military Cross award one of the latest ever achieved in the Great War.