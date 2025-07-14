A fire has ripped through a popular hotel in Wales that is located near the beauty spot Rhossili Bay.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures appear to show that the roof of The Worms Head Hotel has collapsed after the overnight fire, with fire crews still at the scene this morning (Monday 14 July). The Worm’s Head Hotel is a family run Hotel with stunning views of the world-famous beauty spot Rhossili Bay and the Worm's Head.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "At 12.51am on Monday, July 14, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Reynoldston, Swansea West, Port Talbot, Morriston, Swansea Central and Gorseinon Fire Stations were called to an incident at the Worm’s Head Hotel in Rhossili. Crews responded to a fire within the property’s accommodation block, which spread to the block’s entire roof space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crews utilised a turntable ladder appliance as a water tower, a water bowser, two water jets, one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus sets to fight the fire. The fire was extinguished at around 5.30am. No casualties were reported and all occupants were accounted for.

A fire has ripped through a popular hotel in Wales that is located near the beauty spot Rhossili Bay. (Photo: The Gowerton Starch/Facebook) | The Gowerton Starch/Facebook

"After extinguishing the fire, crews monitored for remaining hot spots using thermal imaging cameras and continued to dampen down at the scene, with the last crews leaving at 9.32am. The property has been significantly damaged by the fire.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been identified. This incident required a multi-agency response, with South Wales Police also in attendance."

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told WalesOnline that the hotel's residents were evacuated at around 1am. The hotel has glowing reviews on TripAdvisor. One user said: “We stayed at the hotel as it’s ideally located for walking the coast path. It’s in such a stunning location and we watched the sunset with drinks from the veranda. Our room was spotlessly clean with a large ensuite. The staff were all very friendly particularly Dave who served us breakfast”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “After a long day of biking the area it was an excellent place to stay. Staff were excellent, rooms were comfy, the food was good and the ales terrific. Stunning views and location and would highly recommend a visit and/or a stay. Thank you to all the staff.”