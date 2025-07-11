Medway City fire: Huge blaze breaks out at industrial estate building in Strood, Kent, with emergency services issuing urgent warning to residents
People are being advised to close their windows and doors as a fire has broken out on an industrial estate. It started at the Viridor recycling centre in Clipper Close.
Three fire engines are currently at the scene.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said on X: “Crews are currently responding to a fire at a recycling site in Clipper Close, #Rochester. People living or travelling near this area are being advised to close windows and doors due to smoke coming from the site.
“Four fire engines and a height vehicle are currently in attendance and crews are using main jets to extinguish the flames and ground monitors to prevent fire spread. Please share this information with any loved ones in the area who may be affected but do not have access to the internet.” Images are being shared on social media showing the smoke billowing into the sky.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.