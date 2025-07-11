A building is on fire in Medway City Estate, in Kent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being advised to close their windows and doors as a fire has broken out on an industrial estate. It started at the Viridor recycling centre in Clipper Close.

Three fire engines are currently at the scene.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said on X: “Crews are currently responding to a fire at a recycling site in Clipper Close, #Rochester. People living or travelling near this area are being advised to close windows and doors due to smoke coming from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four fire engines and a height vehicle are currently in attendance and crews are using main jets to extinguish the flames and ground monitors to prevent fire spread. Please share this information with any loved ones in the area who may be affected but do not have access to the internet.” Images are being shared on social media showing the smoke billowing into the sky.