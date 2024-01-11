Wyvern St Edmund's School in Wiltshire closed and pupils sent home as teen arrested after 'threatening email' sent
A threatening email sent to Wyvern St Edmund's School in Wiltshire has led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy
Wiltshire Police have arrested a teenage boy after a threatening email was sent to a school, leading to its closure and pupils being sent home.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of communicating false information after Wyvern St Edmund's School in Laverstock received the communication. The school received the email on Wednesday January 10, leading to pupils being sent home and the school being forced to close.
A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said last night: "Wiltshire Police officers have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of communicating false information. The latest development follows the decision by staff to close Wyvern St Edmund's School in Laverstock today (Wed) following receipt of a threatening email.
"The youngster is currently in police custody and there is not thought to be any ongoing threat to pupils or staff at the school. Members of the public will notice an increased police presence at the school tomorrow (Thurs) where officers will be conducting reassurance patrols."
