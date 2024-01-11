A threatening email sent to Wyvern St Edmund's School in Wiltshire has led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after Wyvern St Edmund's School in Wiltshire received a threatening email, leading to the school being shut down and pupils being sent home. (Credit: Google Maps)

Wiltshire Police have arrested a teenage boy after a threatening email was sent to a school, leading to its closure and pupils being sent home.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of communicating false information after Wyvern St Edmund's School in Laverstock received the communication. The school received the email on Wednesday January 10, leading to pupils being sent home and the school being forced to close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said last night: "Wiltshire Police officers have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of communicating false information. The latest development follows the decision by staff to close Wyvern St Edmund's School in Laverstock today (Wed) following receipt of a threatening email.