The 400-year-old farmhouse does come with its own wind turbine and eco-friendly heat-generating system

A unique off-the-grid home in one of Britain’s most photographed locations has come onto the market for £750,000. Four-bed Crina Bottom is perched on the flanks of Ingleborough - the second highest mountain of the Yorkshire Dales’ ‘three peaks’ - and is only accessible by 4x4 vehicles.

While it's not connected to mains power, the 400-year-old farmhouse does come with its own wind turbine and eco-friendly heat generating system. This means the buyers can expect to make around £1,800 annually from government incentive schemes and excess profits – and aren't at the mercy of rising utility bills.

The two-story freehold home sits on 4.9 acres of land, comprising two separate gardens, limestone crags and two paddocks - and has ample parking for vehicles. Inside, the ground floor has a laundry room, workshop, plant room and dining room along with a reception area.

Crina Bottom on the Yorkshire Dales near Ingleborough

There is also a cosy sitting room with an open fire and a family kitchen. While upstairs, there are three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a fourth small bedroom, currently used as a store room.

The property also comes with four outbuildings, including a wood store. Electricity for the property is generated from a wind turbine, with a bank of batteries on hand that are capable of storing two days’ worth of energy.

This comes under the government Feed-in-Tariff scheme, so the homeowners get paid for all the power generated, which comes to around £1,200 per year. A backup generator, which runs off Red Diesel, costs around £800 per year, so the future homeowners could receive a healthy £400 profit annually.

Heat is provided through a biomass boiler, fed by renewable quality wood pellets. This falls under the government’s “Renewable Heat Incentive” scheme meaning residents can currently receive £1400 per annum for it.

Water for the property comes from the mountain and is run through a small treatment plant so it is suitable for drinking. The property also has access to broadband coverage through mobile phone signal and can achieve speeds of up to 20Mbps.