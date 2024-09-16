Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following backlash over the original name, five years ago Kim Kardashian rebranded her shapewear business to SKIMS - now, one superfan is claiming she came up with the name.

A Kim Kardashian superfan claims she gave her idol the name of her shapewear brand SKIMS two months before it launched - but hasn't received a penny for her idea.

Georgia Preston says she chose to 'shoot her shot' and message the TV personality on Instagram on July 8, 2019, following widespread backlash for initially calling the brand Kimono. Criticisms of cultural appropriation saw the reality star-cum-business mogul re-launch on September 10 under a new name, that the 31-year-old from Leeds says she suggested.

Yorkshire-based marketing manager Georgia sent a message over Instagram that read: "You will probably never see this, but think you should re-name Kimono 'Skim' as in to skim the body - and obviously has Kim in the name x."

The social media expert concedes the brand added an 's' to the name, but says her initial suggestion was discussed on a Season 17 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The shapewear company is now reportedly worth $4 billion and Georgia quips she 'wouldn't say no' if she got a few free bodysuits out of it for suggesting the name.

Georgia, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, said: "I must have known they'd scrapped the initial name. I remember being in bed one night and it just came to me and I thought 'oh that would be a really cool name'. Then I was like 'why don't I just DM her? What have I got to lose? She's probably never going to see it but I think it's a cool idea so why not slide into her DMs?'

Kim Kardashian superfan, Georgia Preston, claims she gave her idol the name of her shapewear brand SKIMS two months before it launched. | Kennedy News and Media

"She used to say she used Twitter as a bit of a sounding board for all of her business deals and ideas back in the day. I thought it was worth a shot and sent it. It's something I've always spoken about with friends and laughed about 'God imagine if she did see that'.

"With it being the anniversary of SKIMS announcing the re-brand and as a Kardashian fan I thought it would be a fun story to post. I've seen since I wasn't the only one who thought it. I think it's a fun thing that I could have played a part [in naming it], it's cool to think I at least had the same idea."

After hearing the shapewear brand was relaunched under the name SKIMS on September 10, 2019, Georgia admitted it was 'cool' that her idea was used. Georgia said: "I think it's a pretty cool thing to think I might have had a hand in it. Working in marketing and advertising it's always a good feeling when you see one of your ideas be the one that comes to life or the one that people resonate with.

"But usually it's on a much smaller scale in my day-to-day work. To think of something like that it's like 'wow'. People were really getting behind it and kept commenting. If I get a few free bodysuits out of it I'll take it, I would never say no."

Georgia's LinkedIn post reads: "Five years ago, on 26th August 2019, Kim Kardashian announced SKIMS to the world - a now billion-dollar company. But before that the shapewear brand was announced under another name that immediately came under fire.

"As someone who is fascinated with branding, and the Kardashians, I thought up an idea too good not to share, so I chose to shoot my shot and slide into Kimberly's DMs. My delivery could have been more eloquent, but I was clearly eager to share my brain wave and perhaps felt a bit silly for messaging the multi-millionaire (now billionaire) business woman who no doubt had a top-tier team around her taking care of it.

"To me it was obvious, shapewear skims the body, and you can’t spell skim without 'Kim'. Yes, I suggested 'Skim' not 'Skims', but fans will also recall an episode in Season 17 of KUWTK where Kim and her team debated over Skim vs Skims, so it was once on the table.

"Do I think Kim read my message in July 2019 and I inspired the whole re-brand? Maybe. Do I think Kim or Emma Grede will see this and hit me up for more ideas? Probably, definitely not. Do I think the SKIMS team will see this post and send me free SKIMS to say thank you? A girl can dream. No profound LinkedIn takeaway from this, just fun to imagine I played a part in creating a household name."

SKIMS have been contacted for comment.