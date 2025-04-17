Yorkshire Water: Thousands of homes without water as firm says it is 'investigating the issue' - areas affected

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thousands of homes in York are without water as Yorkshire Water says it is currently “investigating the issue”.

About 4,000 residents in the YO32 postcode area which covers Haxby, New Earswick, Wigginton, Earswick, Towthorpe, Strensall and parts of Huntington have woken up to find they have no water this morning (Thursday 17 April). Yorkshire Water has said that it’s due to a burst water pipe in Wigginton and they are trying to fix the problem but they have no timescale.

An Earswick resident said they received a text from Yorkshire Water about supply problems in the Earswick and Huntington area. "There is water, but more of a trickle than a proper flow. The text says they are working on it," they said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Thousands of homes in York are without water as Yorkshire Water says it is currently “investigating the issue”. (Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire)Thousands of homes in York are without water as Yorkshire Water says it is currently “investigating the issue”. (Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire)
Thousands of homes in York are without water as Yorkshire Water says it is currently “investigating the issue”. (Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire) | Rui Vieira/PA Wire

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Customers in YO32 may have no water or low water pressure. We are investigating the issue and will restore supplies as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson told YorkMix that around 4000 properties have been affected. They are working to restore the water supplies, however they believe it could take anywhere from four to six hours, worst case scenario.

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice