Yorkshire Water: Thousands of homes without water as firm says it is 'investigating the issue' - areas affected
About 4,000 residents in the YO32 postcode area which covers Haxby, New Earswick, Wigginton, Earswick, Towthorpe, Strensall and parts of Huntington have woken up to find they have no water this morning (Thursday 17 April). Yorkshire Water has said that it’s due to a burst water pipe in Wigginton and they are trying to fix the problem but they have no timescale.
An Earswick resident said they received a text from Yorkshire Water about supply problems in the Earswick and Huntington area. "There is water, but more of a trickle than a proper flow. The text says they are working on it," they said.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Customers in YO32 may have no water or low water pressure. We are investigating the issue and will restore supplies as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson told YorkMix that around 4000 properties have been affected. They are working to restore the water supplies, however they believe it could take anywhere from four to six hours, worst case scenario.
