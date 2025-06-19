A Chinese PhD student who drugged, raped and filmed unconscious women in the UK and China has been sentenced to life in prison.

Zhenhao Zou, 28, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years and 227 days at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday. He was found guilty of 11 counts of rape, including attacks on three women in London and seven in China between September 2019 and May 2023. Two of the charges related to one victim.

Zou, who had been living in Elephant and Castle, south-east London, was also convicted of three counts of voyeurism, 10 of possession of an extreme pornographic image, one of false imprisonment and three of possession of a controlled drug with intent to commit a sexual offence, namely butanediol.

Prosecutors revealed that Zou kept a trophy box containing his victims' personal belongings and filmed nine of the assaults while the women were unconscious. Only three of his 10 victims have so far been identified, but detectives from the Metropolitan Police believe there could be many more.

This PSNI has issued a public appeal to encourage potential victims of serial rapist Zhenhao Zou to come forward.

Sentencing him, Judge Rosina Cottage described Zou as a “very bright young man” who used a manipulative “charming mask” to hide that he was a “sexual predator”.

“You planned and executed a campaign of rape,” she told the court. “You treated these women callously, using them as sex toys for your own pleasure. You have a sexual interest in asserting power and control over women.”

Judge Cottage said the attacks had “devastating and long-term effects” on the women, who were treated as “pieces in an elaborate game”, adding: “You have no understanding of the meaning of consent.”

Zou’s crimes were uncovered following an investigation into sexual assaults reported in London, which later linked him to further offences in China.